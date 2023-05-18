Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 4.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 207,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 481,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Specifically, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Peacock acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,416.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

