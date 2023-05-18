Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 51,256 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,892,697 shares in the company, valued at $98,134,574.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

Redwire Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RDW stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $172.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 244.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Redwire by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period.

About Redwire

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

See Also

