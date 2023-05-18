AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. 288,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AECOM by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after buying an additional 531,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AECOM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,971,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,022,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

