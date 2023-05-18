AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum Buys 51,309 Shares of Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFCG opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.76%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 896,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFCG. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

