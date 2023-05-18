Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Agilysys Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.05 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

