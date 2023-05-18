Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Air Canada Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,713. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

