Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

AL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. 121,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

