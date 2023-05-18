Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Airgain Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
