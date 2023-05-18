Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

