Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

AIRG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 237,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 134,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

