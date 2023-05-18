Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.
AIRG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Airgain Price Performance
AIRG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.33.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
