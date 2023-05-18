Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ TCRT opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,231,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

