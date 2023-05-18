Alchemy Pay Self Reported Market Cap Hits $165.28 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $165.28 million and approximately $38.81 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,231,560,539 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

