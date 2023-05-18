Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,125 shares of company stock worth $1,351,210 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.