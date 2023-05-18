Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 2,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 5,789.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

About Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF

The Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks a proprietary index that uses artificial intelligence to analyze momentum indicators in order to shift between aggressive or conservative ETF portfolios.

