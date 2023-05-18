Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Head to Head Survey

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A DarioHealth $27.66 million 3.55 -$62.19 million ($1.44) -2.58

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 206.45%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -3.67% 0.13% DarioHealth -125.46% -39.28% -27.26%

Volatility & Risk

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

