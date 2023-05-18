Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias Sells 3,636 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CRO Nelson Dias sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $246,448.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Nelson Dias sold 1,524 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $99,776.28.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $23,812.32.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.