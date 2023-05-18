Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias Sells 3,636 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CRO Nelson Dias sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $246,448.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Nelson Dias sold 1,524 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $99,776.28.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $23,812.32.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

