AM Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,417 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

