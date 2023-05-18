AM Squared Ltd Invests $143,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $239.76 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

