AM Squared Ltd Invests $60,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.3 %

KKR opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -70.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

