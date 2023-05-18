AM Squared Ltd Invests $94,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in MetLife by 6,654.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 995,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,586,000 after purchasing an additional 980,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

