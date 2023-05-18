AM Squared Ltd Makes New $124,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $272.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.