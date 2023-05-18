AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $58,133,000. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $38,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,773.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $69,245,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

Okta stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

