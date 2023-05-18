Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.52

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.52 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.80 ($0.54). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.54), with a volume of 85,309 shares traded.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.20 million and a P/E ratio of 188.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.06.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is presently 2,608.70%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.