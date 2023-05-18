Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.52

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.52 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.80 ($0.54). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.54), with a volume of 85,309 shares traded.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.20 million and a P/E ratio of 188.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.06.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is presently 2,608.70%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

