Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $95.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after buying an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

