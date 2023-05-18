América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Buy at New Street Research

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. New Street Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

