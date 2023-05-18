América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 146,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,984. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

