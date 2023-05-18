American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,201 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 881.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

