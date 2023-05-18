Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday.

USAS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 99,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,725. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Americas Silver by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,620,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

