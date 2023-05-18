Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday.
Americas Silver Price Performance
USAS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 99,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,725. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americas Silver (USAS)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.