Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 50.70%.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE:USA remained flat at C$0.59 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.72. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

