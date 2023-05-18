Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.19. The stock had a trading volume of 301,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.44 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

