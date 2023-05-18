Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.78

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 178928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $2,556,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

