Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 3.8% Higher

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.36. 259,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 318,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $238,515.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,107 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

