Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $75.47 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

