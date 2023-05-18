Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 1,330,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

