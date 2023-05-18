Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.65 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 626.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280,187 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amyris by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

