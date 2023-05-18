Analysts Issue Forecasts for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$30.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$330.96 million, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

