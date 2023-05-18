Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

OBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OBIO opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBIO. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at about $44,585,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

