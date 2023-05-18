Analysts’ New Coverage for May 18th (APO, BLK, BX, CG, DGII, ERO, FQVLF, HBM, IVZ, KKR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 18th:

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management Inc alerts:

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII). Westpark Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.