Analysts Set Expectations for Procaps Group S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Procaps Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.
Procaps Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Procaps Group stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.08. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.