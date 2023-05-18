Analysts Set Expectations for Procaps Group S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Procaps Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Procaps Group stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.08. Procaps Group has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

