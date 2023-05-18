Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (ADI, BLPH, CARA, ESEA, IRWD, LOAN, NBR, NOK, OPY, PTN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 17th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

