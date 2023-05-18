Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

5/10/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

5/9/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00.

4/28/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$60.00.

4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

4/17/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

4/13/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.

4/6/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$56.00.

3/27/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00.

3/21/2023 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

SU stock opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.59. The stock has a market cap of C$50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.0843558 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

