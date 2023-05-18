Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Suncor Energy (SU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:
- 5/15/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
- 5/10/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$52.00.
- 5/9/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00.
- 4/28/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2023 – Suncor Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$60.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00.
- 4/13/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00.
- 4/6/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$56.00.
- 3/27/2023 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00.
- 3/21/2023 – Suncor Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %
SU stock opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.59. The stock has a market cap of C$50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.0843558 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.