Analyzing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -69.44, meaning that its stock price is 7,044% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 64.62% 17.22% 3.68% Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 196.42%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.49 $65.56 million $2.22 7.20 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 467.70 -$12.90 million $0.80 1.86

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

