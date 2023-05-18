Analyzing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcelerate and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.69%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Xcelerate.

This table compares Xcelerate and DocGo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DocGo $435.63 million 2.06 $34.58 million $0.20 43.80

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocGo beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

