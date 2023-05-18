Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 1.7%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 990,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,820,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Andrada Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.82. The stock has a market cap of £89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson purchased 563,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £28,161.95 ($35,277.40). 32.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andrada Mining

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

