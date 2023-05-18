Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 320,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 211,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 50.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

