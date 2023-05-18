ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.02% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 287,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

