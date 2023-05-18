ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Up 5%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.91. 46,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 82,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.