Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 41,910 put options on the company. This is an increase of 209% compared to the typical volume of 13,552 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 955,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,515. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

