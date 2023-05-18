Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Hits $459,403.06 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $459,403.06 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

