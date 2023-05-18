Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Tops $472,771.73 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $472,771.73 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

