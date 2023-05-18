Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE APO opened at $63.42 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock valued at $70,299,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 458,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

